News
Cloudy Weather Expected in the Mid-South This Week
MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Morning clouds and light showers are predicted to sweep across the Mid-South Tuesday due to a quick-moving area of low pressure. The temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s as the clouds gradually dissipate later in the day.
Temperatures are projected to fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s overnight as skies begin to clear. On Wednesday, residents can expect a cool start with morning temperatures well into the 50s. Some areas may see lows near 60 degrees.
As the day progresses, the weather will improve with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s. However, clouds are expected to increase by late evening as the next weather system approaches, bringing a chance of showers after midnight. Lows will drop to the lower to middle 60s.
Looking ahead, another system is anticipated to pass through the area on Thursday and early Friday, with the possibility of much-needed rain across the region. Locally, rainfall amounts could reach 1-2 inches.
Weather conditions will trend drier through Friday and into the Labor Day weekend, where a mix of clouds and sun is expected. Comfortable highs in the lower to middle 80s will remain consistent even into early September.
Action News 5 is also reviving the COLOR THE WEATHER program for kids in partnership with McDonald's. Each morning at 6:30 AM, meteorologist Patrick Ellis will highlight one chosen color photo on air. Kids can pick up coloring sheets at participating Memphis McDonald’s locations or download them from the Action News 5 website, color them, and upload their creations for a chance to be featured on the show.
