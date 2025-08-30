Club América Fights Mayor’s Closure of Stadium Before Key Match

Ciudad de México, México — Club América and the Liga MX are contesting a sudden decision by the Benito Juárez mayor’s office to close the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium for an upcoming match against Pachuca, scheduled for Saturday at 9:05 PM.

The mayor’s office stated that security personnel from Club América overstepped their authority by closing Indiana Street during a Liga MX Femenil match against Santos Laguna. They claimed this action disrupted traffic for local residents. In response, Club América denied having security personnel at the location, asserting that it was Mexico City police who enacted the closure.

“We inform that: 1) Club América does not have security personnel. 2) Those who closed the street were police from CDMX. 3) This was done in compliance with the local authority’s security plan. We hope the local authority rectifies this arbitrary act. To support our fans, we reserve the right to take legal action,” stated Grupo Ollamani, which manages Club América.

The Liga MX expressed disappointment at the mayor’s decision, labeling it arbitrary and claiming it affected the fanbase unjustly. They emphasized that the mayor’s office failed to hear the club’s side before issuing the sanction.

In a statement, Liga MX noted, “The Liga MX completely supports Club América’s position and hopes that the mayor’s office rectifies its decision. Furthermore, the Liga MX will assist the club to ensure the match proceeds as planned.”

Benito Juárez Mayor Luis Mendoza released a video on social media explaining his office’s actions. “The decision was made for safety reasons, following incidents where security exceeded their authority. I categorically deny allegations of corruption, stating it is a media campaign against me,” he asserted.

Mendoza confirmed the match must be held without fans unless Club América can prove that their security staff is well-trained and accredited. He reiterated that safety would always take precedence during public events in the district.