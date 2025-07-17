Sports
Club Bolívar Dominates Palestino with 3-0 Victory in Copa Sudamericana
La Paz, Bolivia — Club Bolívar secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Chilean team Palestino in the first leg of the 2025 Copa Sudamericana playoffs on Tuesday night. The match was held at the high altitude venue of Estadio Hernando Siles.
Bolívar, coached by Flavio Robatto, displayed an aggressive approach from the start. Senior players Patricio ‘Patito’ Rodríguez and Martín Cauteruccio spearheaded the attack, creating several opportunities. Despite their efforts, including shots from Daniel Cataño and a header from Cauteruccio, the Bolivian side failed to score in the first half.
The game turned in Bolívar’s favor in the second half, particularly after Matheus scored a powerful low shot from outside the box in the 58th minute, catching Palestino’s goalkeeper Sebastián Pérez off guard. This opening goal energized the home team and the fans.
Palestino, led by Argentine coach Lucas Bovaglio, struggled to keep up and relied on counterattacks that were often neutralized by Bolívar’s Carlos Lampe and their strong defensive line. As the match neared its conclusion, a dramatic turn occurred when a VAR review confirmed a handball in the box, leading to a penalty for Bolívar.
Cauteruccio took charge in the 90+10 minute, converting the penalty to score his first goal for the club and doubling Bolívar’s lead. Substitute Antonio Melgar then capped off the night with a header in the 90+13 minute, thanks to an assist from Damián Batallini.
With this decisive win, Bolívar heads to Santiago with a significant advantage. However, they remain aware that Palestino will aim to overturn the result in the return leg, promising a tense matchup ahead as Bolívar edges closer to the Round of 16.
