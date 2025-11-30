Sports
Club Brugge Hosts Royal Antwerp in Key Pro League Clash
BRUGES, Belgium – Club Brugge KV will host Royal Antwerp FC at Jan Breydel Stadion on Sunday, November 30, with kick-off set for 07:30. This matchup is crucial for both teams as they battle for improved standings in the Pro League.
Club Brugge is coming off a recent win, beating Charleroi 1-0 at home, marking their third consecutive league victory. With Hans Vanaken scoring the only goal in the 59th minute, Brugge dominated possession with 61% and five shots on target.
Despite their league form, Club Brugge faced a setback in the Champions League, losing 3-0 to Sporting CP just four days prior. However, they remain a formidable force in the Pro League, holding an unbeaten record against Royal Antwerp in their last three matchups.
Royal Antwerp enters this match struggling after suffering three consecutive away defeats. Their last league game ended in a 2-1 loss to Dender at home. Antwerp had 52% possession in that match but could not secure a win.
The upcoming match will also serve as a rematch for their most recent encounter, where Club Brugge emerged victorious with a 1-0 win at Bosuil Stadion.
In head-to-head meetings, Club Brugge has the upper hand, winning seven of their last ten encounters against Antwerp. The most recent stats reflect Club Brugge’s success, with a Pro League record showing 10 wins, 2 draws, and 3 losses, while Antwerp sits with only 3 wins out of 15 games.
The confirmed lineup for Club Brugge consists of Simon Mignolet (GK), Jorne Spileers, Joel Ordonez, Brandon Mechele, Joaquin Seys, Hans Vanaken, Raphael Onyedika, Carlos Forbs, Nicolo Tresoldi, Christos Tzolis, and Romeo Vermant, playing in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Meanwhile, Royal Antwerp lines up in a 4-4-2 formation with Taishi Brandon Nozawa (GK), Zeno Van Den Bosch, Kiki Kouyate, Yuto Tsunashima, Thibo Somers, Mauricio Benitez, Dennis Praet, Gyrano Kerk, Christopher Scott, Farouck Adekami, and Marwan Al-Sahafi.
As both teams prepare for this pivotal match, Club Brugge looks to extend their unbeaten home streak, while Antwerp aims to break their losing slide. With intense rivalry and recent form on the line, the match promises to deliver thrilling football.
