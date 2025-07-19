Club León Faces Chivas Guadalajara in Liga MX Debut Match

LEÓN, Mexico – Club León will face Chivas Guadalajara in their Liga MX opener on Saturday, July 19, at 8:00 PM COL at the Nou Camp. This highly anticipated match will see both teams seeking to start their seasons on a high note.

In their previous match, Club León suffered a setback, losing 0-1 to Atlético San Luis, with key players rested. James Rodríguez entered the game at the 62nd minute but could not turn the tide for his team. Coach Eduardo Berizzo explained the absence of Rodríguez and fellow teammates, emphasizing the need for them to regain form after starting their pre-season late.

“The first half was poor; we were too slow,” Berizzo said during the post-match press conference. “In the second half, we played with more energy, but we lost the match in the final play.”

Chivas Guadalajara, coming off their championship win in the Morelos Cup against Club León, is set to debut their new coach Gabriel Milito, who previously managed Atlético Mineiro. The team hopes to continue their momentum and clinch their 13th league title.

Javier Hernández, known as “Chicharito,” leads Chivas in attack, having scored two goals in the last tournament. Another key player for León is Stiven Barreiro, who served as captain in the recent match against San Luis.

León aims to reclaim home advantage after their disappointing start, while Chivas looks to utilize their recent victory to set the tone for the season. “This match challenges us to reflect on our pace, intensity, and aggression,” Berizzo added. “We need to learn from our mistakes.”