Club León Falls to Cruz Azul in 4-1 Defeat

Monterrey, Mexico – The Club León, featuring Colombian star James Rodríguez, suffered a significant defeat against Cruz Azul on July 27, 2025, in the Liga MX. Cruz Azul dominated the match, ending with a score of 4-1.

Rodríguez’s Club León fell behind early, with Cruz Azul scoring through Ángel Sepúlveda in the 62nd minute. Carlos Rodríguez followed with two more goals in the 66th and 87th minutes, while Ángel Jeremy Márquez capped the scoring in injury time.

Despite the loss, Rodríguez made his mark in the match. He assisted in an own goal by Jesús Orozco in the 78th minute, offering a glimmer of hope for his team. Rodríguez delivered a precise cross, which Orozco inadvertently sent into his own net.

Rodríguez’s individual performance stood out, as he played the full 90 minutes, recording two shots on target and winning seven duels, along with a passing accuracy of 71%. He received a score of 7.3 from Sofascore for his efforts.

On the other hand, Cruz Azul’s goalkeeper Kevin Mier also attracted attention, making critical saves throughout the match. Mier silenced critics with his performance despite conceding a goal.

This defeat leaves Club León with three points after three matches in the league, including one victory and two losses. In contrast, Cruz Azul remains unbeaten with five points, recording one win and two draws.

Looking ahead, Cruz Azul is set to compete in the Leagues Cup against Seattle Sounders FC on July 31 at 9:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Club León will face Montréal on July 29 at 6:00 p.m.