Club Tijuana Defeats Tigres 3-0 in Apertura Quarterfinals First Leg

Tijuana, Mexico – Club Tijuana delivered a stunning performance on November 27, 2025, winning the first leg of their Apertura quarterfinals match against Tigres UANL with a score of 3-0 at Estadio Caliente.

Tijuana entered the match as heavy underdogs, finishing eighth in the Liga MX standings, while Tigres had secured second place. However, the Xolos came off a straight three-game winning streak, including a crucial play-in victory against FC Juarez.

Manager Sebastian Abreu made only one change to the starting lineup in preparation for the match, bringing in Jackson Porozo for Domingo Blanco to adjust to Tigres’ expected possession dominance. Despite Tigres controlling possession for much of the match, they struggled offensively, recording just one shot on target in the first half.

Club Tijuana’s offensive started to click early on. Kevin Castaneda scored the first goal in the 27th minute with a shot from over 20 yards, giving Tijuana a vital 1-0 lead. This goal frustrated the Tigres players, who could not find their rhythm.

The second goal came shortly after the break, in the 54th minute when Castaneda assisted Mourad El Ghezouani with a corner kick, which the Moroccan striker headed in. The pressure mounted on Tigres, forcing a substitution as they brought in Andre-Pierre Gignac to spark their attack.

As Tigres continued to struggle, Tijuana capitalized again. In the 71st minute, Gilberto Mora scored the third goal after receiving a pass from Domingo Blanco, ending the night at 3-0.

Tigres pressed hard in the final minutes but were thwarted by Tijuana’s goalkeeper Antonio Rodriguez, who made several key saves. Abreu described the match as ‘perfect’ but remained cautious about the upcoming return leg, acknowledging Tigres’ ability to rebound at home.

With this unexpected victory, Club Tijuana is now looking to maintain their solid performance when they face Tigres in the second leg, knowing that the series is still very much in play.