Clyburn Backs Newsom, Sparks Questions About Party Loyalty

Columbia, South Carolina — Representative Jim Clyburn, a prominent figure in the Democratic Party, has publicly expressed his support for California Governor Gavin Newsom as a potential presidential candidate for 2028. Clyburn, credited with rescuing Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020, praised Newsom at a recent event, stating he feels “good about his chances.”

While Clyburn’s remarks suggest a leaning toward Newsom, the governor has not yet declared his candidacy. This lack of formal announcement leaves uncertainty regarding Clyburn’s influence over the party this election cycle.

The political landscape appears to have shifted since the 2020 elections, raising questions about Clyburn’s standing within the party. Biden, who benefited greatly from Clyburn’s endorsement in 2020, faces challenges as he approaches his own re-election campaign. The dynamics have changed, with some questioning Clyburn’s ability to act as a kingmaker again.

Furthermore, Clyburn’s recent endorsement in local politics did not yield favorable results. His preferred candidate for New York City mayor, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, was defeated by state lawmaker Zohran Mamdani in the latest election, suggesting diminished support for Clyburn’s choices.

As speculation mounts about Clyburn’s role going forward, the upcoming political events may further clarify the direction of the Democratic Party.