CMA Country Christmas 2025 Set to Bring Holiday Cheer on ABC

Nashville, TN – CMA Country Christmas 2025 is set to air on Tuesday, December 2, at 9 PM ET on ABC. This hour-long special promises festive performances featuring top country music stars, alongside light-hearted anecdotes and family-friendly entertainment.

The show was filmed earlier this year in front of a live audience in Nashville and has become a cherished holiday tradition since its inception in 2010. Co-hosts Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis, both making their hosting debuts together, will guide viewers through an evening filled with classic holiday tunes.

Performers scheduled to take the stage include Lady A, Riley Green, Little Big Town, and Megan Moroney, among others. The holiday spirit is expected to shine through as this year’s hosts share joyful moments and introduce each artist.

Daigle, known for her contemporary Christian hits, recently gained attention for singing “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl. Davis, also a rising star in the country genre, has been actively promoting his new album “Learn the Hard Way,” released in August.

The annual special captures the essence of the holiday season, inviting viewers to unwind with a mix of heartfelt music and festive cheer. Notably, this year marks the 16th airing of CMA Country Christmas, celebrating its legacy in the country music scene.

For those unable to tune in live, the special will be available to stream the following day on Hulu and Disney+, ensuring that fans can enjoy the performances at their convenience.