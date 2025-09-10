CMAT Announces Australian Tour for Euro-Country in January 2026

SYDNEY, Australia — Irish pop artist CMAT is set to return to Australia for her “Euro-Country” tour in January 2026. The tour will visit four major cities: Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, with performances starting on January 20.

After a successful sold-out run in the UK and Ireland, along with a groundbreaking performance at Glastonbury, CMAT will kick off her tour at the Astor Theatre in Perth on January 20, followed by shows at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on January 24, Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on January 25, and the Forum in Melbourne on January 27.

This tour supports her latest album, “Euro-Country,” which was released last month and features hit singles like “Take A Sexy Picture Of Me,” which has garnered over 17 million streams. CMAT describes the album as her best work yet, blending country-pop with elements from various genres.

“Euro-Country is, I think, the best thing I have ever made. I felt halfway through recording it was the most important record I’ve made for myself… mainly because it was making me go crazy,” CMAT said.

The album has also received critical acclaim, being named Double J‘s Feature Album upon its release. It explores themes such as identity and fame, showcasing CMAT’s signature blend of humor and vulnerability.

The presale for tickets will begin on September 12 at 12 PM local time, with general sales opening on September 15 at 11 AM. Fans can expect an engaging performance from the “Very Sexy CMAT Band,” known for their dynamic shows.

With hits that dance between genres and tones, CMAT continues to establish herself as a significant figure in the music industry. Her Australian fans can look forward to an exciting showcase of her new music in early 2026.