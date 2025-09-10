Entertainment
CMAT Announces Australian Tour for Euro-Country in January 2026
SYDNEY, Australia — Irish pop artist CMAT is set to return to Australia for her “Euro-Country” tour in January 2026. The tour will visit four major cities: Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, with performances starting on January 20.
After a successful sold-out run in the UK and Ireland, along with a groundbreaking performance at Glastonbury, CMAT will kick off her tour at the Astor Theatre in Perth on January 20, followed by shows at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on January 24, Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on January 25, and the Forum in Melbourne on January 27.
This tour supports her latest album, “Euro-Country,” which was released last month and features hit singles like “Take A Sexy Picture Of Me,” which has garnered over 17 million streams. CMAT describes the album as her best work yet, blending country-pop with elements from various genres.
“Euro-Country is, I think, the best thing I have ever made. I felt halfway through recording it was the most important record I’ve made for myself… mainly because it was making me go crazy,” CMAT said.
The album has also received critical acclaim, being named Double J‘s Feature Album upon its release. It explores themes such as identity and fame, showcasing CMAT’s signature blend of humor and vulnerability.
The presale for tickets will begin on September 12 at 12 PM local time, with general sales opening on September 15 at 11 AM. Fans can expect an engaging performance from the “Very Sexy CMAT Band,” known for their dynamic shows.
With hits that dance between genres and tones, CMAT continues to establish herself as a significant figure in the music industry. Her Australian fans can look forward to an exciting showcase of her new music in early 2026.
Recent Posts
- Former Referee David Coote Charged with Child Indecency
- Spotify Premium Launches Lossless Audio Feature in Select Markets
- Ryan Clark Apologizes Amid Controversial Exchange with Peter Schrager
- Vogue’s Anna Wintour Praises Meryl Streep’s Performance in Classic Film
- Binance Launches OpenLedger Blockchain with HODLer Airdrops Program
- Giants Face Quarterback Dilemma Ahead of Week 2 Matchup
- Coastal Warnings for Millions as Rip Currents Threaten Beachgoers
- FIFA Club World Cup Captivates 2.7 Billion Fans Globally
- Arabella Kushner Joins Grandfather at U.S. Open Amid Mixed Reactions
- New York Times Connections Game Gains Popularity Among Word Enthusiasts
- Brewers Reinstated Hoskins After 57-Game Injury Hiatus
- Asset Entities Shares Soar After Merger Vote with Strive for Bitcoin Treasury
- Montenegro Eyes EU and Euro Zone Membership by 2028
- Is Taylor Frankie Paul the Next Bachelorette? Speculation Grows
- Atlantic Hurricane Season Sees Unprecedented Calm Amid Peak
- Klarna Prices IPO at $40 per Share, Valuing Company at Over $15 Billion
- Leaked Screen Test Sparks Debate Over Richard Pryor Biopic Casting
- LG Twins Face Kiwoom Heroes in KBO Showdown on September 9
- Goliath Resources Reports Major Gold Interception in British Columbia
- Dangerous Rip Currents Threaten East Coast Beachgoers