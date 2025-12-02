CMS Launches New Model for Chronic Care Management in 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced it will launch a new model focused on improving care for patients with chronic conditions starting July 1, 2026. The Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions Model aims to address common issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes, musculoskeletal pain, and depression.

This initiative will provide participants with fixed payments to manage qualifying conditions, with the overall payment linked to achieving specific health outcomes. CMS plans to begin accepting applications for this 10-year voluntary program on January 12, 2026, with an application deadline of April 1, 2026.

CMS officials emphasized the importance of this model in facilitating better care delivery and management for beneficiaries with chronic illnesses. “By using technology-supported care solutions, we aim to empower providers to deliver more effective treatment options for Medicare beneficiaries,” a CMS spokesperson stated.

Healthcare providers are encouraged to apply for this model to enhance their capabilities in managing patient care and improving health outcomes. Through this initiative, CMS aims to prioritize innovation in chronic disease management.

As the healthcare system continues to evolve, CMS’s new model represents a significant shift toward outcome-based care, marking a turning point for providers involved in chronic disease treatment. More information about the program will be available as the application date approaches.