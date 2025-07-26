News
CNN Anchor Fails to Acknowledge Live Backflip Incident on Gutfeld!
New York, NY — On July 25, 2025, during a segment of the Fox News show ‘Gutfeld!’, host Greg Gutfeld addressed an unusual moment on CNN that went unnoticed by its anchors. A live backflip attempt by a guest went awry, yet CNN’s coverage failed to mention it.
This unexpected oversight sparked conversation among Gutfeld and his panel, who expressed surprise that such a noteworthy event slipped past CNN’s anchors. ‘You have to wonder how they missed that one,’ Gutfeld remarked, highlighting the oddity of ignoring such a spectacular incident.
The incident involved a guest attempting a backflip during a live broadcast. While most viewers caught the blunder, CNN did not incorporate it into their report or commentary, prompting jokes and disbelief on the Fox News channel.
Viewers reacted on social media, many sharing clips of the backflip gone wrong and discussing CNN’s lack of acknowledgment. ‘It’s not every day you see a backflip fail on live TV,’ one user tweeted. ‘How do you even ignore that?’ said another.
The discussion around the event showed how live broadcasting can lead to unexpected moments that sometimes slip through coverage. Gutfeld’s reaction and those of his panel highlighted the differences in how networks approach surprising incidents.
This incident continues to be a talking point for media watchers, demonstrating the unpredictability of live television and the various ways networks choose to report on events.
