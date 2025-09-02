CNN’s Brianna Keilar Questions Gorka on Anti-Trans Claims

Washington, D.C. — On Sunday, August 31, 2025, CNN anchor Brianna Keilar confronted White House Senior Director for Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka regarding right-wing claims linking transgender individuals to mass shootings. The discussion occurred during CNN’s State of the Union program.

Gorka defended the notion that transgender people are disproportionately responsible for violent incidents, a claim that has been widely criticized and debunked by various studies. Keilar challenged Gorka on this assertion, emphasizing the lack of evidence supporting such a narrative.

“There is no coordination or evidence to suggest that transgender people are behind these violent acts,” Keilar stated. “We need to focus on facts, not fears.”

This exchange comes in the wake of a tragic shooting at a Catholic school that left several students injured. Following the incident, discussions around gun violence and the profiles of perpetrators have gained renewed urgency.

Despite Gorka’s insistence, the conversation highlighted growing concerns about how misinformation can influence public perception of marginalized communities. Critics argue that rhetoric linking specific demographics to crime undermines efforts toward inclusivity and understanding.

As the debate about gun control and public safety continues, both hosts and guests at CNN are urged to ground their discussions in verifiable facts rather than fear-driven narratives.