CNN’s Cooper Heads to Middle East as Viewership Surges

New York, NY – CNN reported an increase in viewership as it covered the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. CNN’s 8 p.m. ET show, hosted by Anderson Cooper, topped the network’s ratings among total viewers and in the key Adults 25-54 demographic during its coverage on Thursday evening.

In the highly competitive lineup of cable news, Fox News‘ The Five led with more than 4 million total viewers, maintaining its position as the night’s most-watched program. CNN and MSNBC closely followed with Cooper’s show attracting over one million viewers.

The Nielsen ratings for the week ending June 9 revealed that Fox News reached 2.045 million total viewers during the day, while CNN garnered 506,000 and MSNBC attracted 695,000. The data highlighted a fierce competition, particularly in the prime-time slots.

Meanwhile, significant national and international events, including protests in Los Angeles and a tragic airplane crash in India, contributed to increased viewer engagement across major morning news shows like ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC‘s Today, both of which recorded gains.

Although CNN saw strong numbers from Cooper’s special assignment, Fox News continues to dominate the ratings. Trump’s Army 250 Parade coverage on June 14 was another high point, pulling in 4.9 million viewers.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has become an essential topic for news outlets, and both CNN’s and MSNBC’s broadcasts are expected to see further engagement as events unfold.

As the situation develops, viewership trends may shift, and networks are already preparing for enhanced coverage.