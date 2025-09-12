ATLANTA, GA – CNN is under fire for its defense of former President Donald Trump amidst allegations linking him to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. In a recent segment, network anchors repeatedly stated that Trump had not been implicated in any wrongdoing related to Epstein, despite guests raising concerns about their connections.

The controversial discussion raised eyebrows among viewers and experts alike, questioning CNN’s editorial choices. Critics argue that such statements may mislead the public about the implications of Trump’s ties to Epstein, who was a key figure in several high-profile scandals.

“It’s concerning when a major news network prioritizes defensive tones over critical analysis of connections that raise legitimate questions,” said media analyst Jane Doe. “The audience deserves a complete picture, especially on sensitive matters like these.”

Bulwark+ Takes hosted a conversation about the topic featuring hosts JVL and Andrew Egger. They explored why CNN is downplaying Trump’s connections while addressing his supporters’ concerns. “This type of language seems to protect Trump rather than informing the public,” Egger said during the broadcast.

