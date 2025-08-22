Business
CNN Reveals New Machine Learning Feature for Readers
Atlanta, GA — CNN has announced a new machine learning feature designed to personalize content for its readers. The feature will be deployed on the network’s digital platforms, allowing users to access articles tailored to their individual interests.
As of August 21, 2025, the media company emphasized that readers will need a minimum of 30 articles added to a specific container for the machine learning (ML) algorithm to function effectively. This feature aims to surface relevant content based on readers’ preferences.
The articles will be visible to users in a dedicated section, making it easier to find information that aligns with their interests. Ritu Prasad, Hanna Park, Kelly McCleary, and Matt Rehbein were involved in developing this enhancement.
This initiative is part of CNN’s broader strategy to enhance user engagement and improve the overall reading experience. The ML feature is expected to be a game-changer in how news is consumed online.
The company hopes that this new technology will keep readers coming back for more personalized content.
