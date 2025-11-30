Sports
Coach Prime Faces Challenges After Buffs’ Tough Season Finale
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Deion Sanders ended his third season as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes with a frustrating 24-14 loss to Kansas State on Saturday. The defeat left the Buffs with a disappointing 3-9 record, including 1-8 in Big 12 play.
Sanders, known as Coach Prime, is now 6-10 in games decided by 10 points or fewer during his tenure at CU. His struggles are evident—he has a 1-5 record in such games without his son, Shedeur Sanders, as his starting quarterback.
“You could be a loser, or a guy who lost games,” Coach Prime said after the game. “I would rather be a guy who lost games than a loser. I’m not a loser.” His team, however, is facing the realities of a challenging season.
The Buffs were competitive in the first half against Kansas State, rushing for 84 yards while allowing just 59 on the ground. Despite this, they fell short, failing to capitalize when opportunities arose.
In a season filled with ups and downs, Coach Prime has been tasked with building a program that can sustain success. Critics question whether the “Prime Method,” which involves staffing the team with transferred players, can work effectively year after year.
With the transfer market opening soon, landing key players will be crucial for the Buffs’ future. Coach Prime has acknowledged that for his coaching style to succeed, he needs better resources and talent.
Meanwhile, junior wide receiver Omarion Miller emerged as a bright spot against Kansas State, recording seven catches for 120 yards, showcasing his potential as an impact player moving forward.
As the Buffs turn the page to 2026, the focus will be on reevaluating the coaching staff and gameplay strategies. Coach Prime faces significant pressure to improve results and establish a consistent winning culture.
“I will do it if it’s the last thing I do on Earth,” Coach Prime stated, emphasizing his commitment to turning the program around.
