Coach Prime Returns to Fishing After Cancer Surgery

BOULDER, Colorado — Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, has made a remarkable recovery after undergoing surgery to remove his bladder. Just days after the operation, he was seen fishing, much to the delight of former NFL star Emmanuel Acho, who celebrated the news.

On July 28, Sanders addressed the media for the first time since his health issues forced him into seclusion. He revealed that doctors performed a cystectomy, removing a tumor and reconstructing his bladder. His medical team confirmed that tests showed Sanders is now cancer-free.

A video shared by Sanders’ son, Deion Jr., captured him enjoying a fishing trip shortly after the surgery. The clip, which went viral, showed Sanders smiling as he reeled in a line while also managing a urinary drainage bag.

Acho, an analyst and former player, expressed his support in the comments of the video, stating, “Praise God, love u coach!” The outpouring of admiration from fans and former teammates illustrates the strong community backing Sanders.

Dr. Janek Kukreja, part of Sanders’ medical team at the University of Colorado Health, noted the importance of the surgery and the successful removal of cancer. Although a timeline for Sanders’ return to coaching has not been announced, he expressed eagerness to lead his team back to the National Championship.

In addition to the surgery, Sanders faced challenges during his recovery, and he chose to keep his cancer diagnosis private, even from his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. He wanted them to concentrate on their NFL Draft preparations without worrying about his health.

Despite the difficulties, Sanders has remained optimistic and is ready to take on the upcoming season. He concluded with a message of health awareness: “Get checked. Take care of yourselves. Health comes first.”