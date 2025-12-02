Coaching Carousel Heats Up as Penn State Searches for New Head Coach

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — As college football’s coaching carousel intensifies, Penn State remains without a new head coach, even as other top programs have filled their vacancies. Over the weekend, LSU hired Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss, while Florida and Auburn appointed Jon Sumrall and Alex Golesh, respectively. In response to his departure, Ole Miss promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach.

With these developments, Penn State’s athletic director Pat Kraft has yet to announce any candidates. Prominent names like Curt Cignetti, Matt Rhule, and Mike Elko have leveraged the Penn State opening for better deals at their current schools. Meanwhile, potential targets like Kalen DeBoer, Lincoln Riley, and Marcus Freeman are also unlikely to leave their positions.

On Monday, nearly all rumored candidates from major programs re-signed with their schools, further complicating Penn State’s search. Coaches from the Group of Six conferences, such as Sumrall, Golesh, and others, have taken head coaching jobs, leaving fewer options for the Nittany Lions.

Among the possible replacements, the former Ohio State wide receivers coach has gained attention for his recruiting skills and as an effective offensive coordinator. His experience at a high-level program makes him a compelling candidate for Penn State, especially as they look to improve their talent pool.

Another name mentioned is Oregon‘s Will Stein, known for his innovative play-calling and quarterback development. He led Bo Nix to an exceptional season and has shown the ability to craft an effective offense around his players.

Kalani Sitake, BYU‘s head coach, is also in talks, having led his team to multiple successful seasons. However, it remains uncertain whether he would be willing to leave his role for Penn State.

Jeff Brohm, with a reputation as a strong play-caller, has had notable success in building competitive teams but may face scrutiny over his recruiting capabilities. Similarly, Georgia Tech‘s Brent Key presents an interesting prospect after guiding his team to a successful season, although concerns about his offensive coordinator’s potential departure linger.

Brian Daboll, head coach of the New York Giants, is linked to the opening but faces skepticism due to his NFL background and recent struggles. Meanwhile, Penn State players and staff have rallied behind interim coach Terry Smith, who led the team to a late-season push, emphasizing their desire for him to take over permanently.

As the clock ticks and more candidates secure their positions elsewhere, Penn State’s coaching search appears increasingly urgent with a promising football program at stake.