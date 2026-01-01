News
Coast Guard Searches for Woman Overboard from Cruise Ship
MIAMI, Florida — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 77-year-old woman who fell overboard from a Holland America Line cruise ship. The woman went overboard while the Nieuw Statendam was approximately 40 miles northeast of Sabana, Cuba, on Thursday, according to a Coast Guard statement.
In response to the incident, the Coast Guard deployed the Cutter William Trump and an MH-60 helicopter to assist in the search efforts. The cruise ship had departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday and was on a seven-day journey through the eastern Caribbean.
Holland America Line reported that the ship’s captain and crew initiated search and rescue procedures immediately after the woman fell. They are currently working closely with the Coast Guard during the ongoing search. ‘Our family assistance team is supporting the guest’s family, and our thoughts are with the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time,’ the cruise line said in an official statement.
The Nieuw Statendam ship was scheduled to dock in Key West, Florida, on Friday. However, this stop has been canceled due to the search operation.
The incident highlights the challenges of passenger safety on cruise ships. Coast Guard officials are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward. The search continues as the Coast Guard and the crew hope for a swift resolution to the situation.
