Coastal Flood Advisory Issued for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A coastal flood advisory is in effect today for parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The advisory began at 8 p.m. Tuesday and will continue until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The advisory covers Staten Island, southern Nassau, and southern Westchester counties in New York, as well as Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties along the Jersey Shore, and Fairfield County in Connecticut. Officials warn that rip currents are also a concern at south-facing beaches and along the Shore.

This morning, residents awoke to damp and dreary conditions reminiscent of October. Coastal areas face the highest chance of showers, while northern regions may remain relatively dry. Showers started becoming more frequent after sunrise and are expected to continue throughout the day.

Most rain will be light, but some localized areas could experience moderate showers. Rainfall totals are projected to average around 0.50 inches or less. A steady breeze with gusts between 20 and 30 mph is expected to make the chilly weather feel even colder. Afternoon highs are projected to stay in the 60s.

As the low-pressure system moves away tonight, clearer skies and warmer temperatures are expected for Thursday, with highs forecasting around 80 degrees.