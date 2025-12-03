Coastal Flood Advisory Issued for Bay Area as King Tides Approach

PACIFICA, Calif. – A coastal flood advisory is in effect for low-lying areas of the Bay Area as higher-than-normal tides, known as King Tides, are expected to arrive starting Tuesday and lasting through Sunday. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, effective from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Sunday, for locations along the San Francisco Bay shoreline and the North Bay interior valleys.

Forecasters anticipate minor flooding in lots, parks, and roads. In San Francisco, tides are expected to reach about 1 foot above normal during high tide at specific times, including Tuesday at 8:24 a.m. and Saturday at 11:25 a.m. Some areas may see water levels rise by as much as 1.4 feet above ground, particularly near the shoreline and along tidal waterways.

The timing of high tides can vary by as much as 90 minutes along the Pacific Coast and within the Bay Area, increasing the potential for flooding when high surf coincides with high tides on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Additionally, the NWS has issued a Beach Hazards Statement effective through Wednesday evening for the coastline between Sonoma and Monterey County. This statement alerts the public to expect breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet, the risk of sneaker waves, and strong rip currents.

The threat of sneaker waves is likely to peak from Monday evening into early Tuesday morning as long-period swells approach the coast. Local beaches are expected to experience dangerous conditions, urging visitors to stay cautious and avoid rocks and jetties.

The advisory comes in the wake of recent drownings along the coast, highlighting the dangers posed by the high surf and powerful waves. The NWS reports seven drownings in the area over the past year, with three occurring since November 14.

Authorities are reminding residents and visitors to exercise caution near the ocean and stay alert for sudden overpowering waves, especially as gusty offshore winds are forecasted early Wednesday. Predictions indicate winds between 15 to 30 mph, with potential gusts reaching 40 mph in some areas.