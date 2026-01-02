Coastal Flood Warnings Issued Across California Amid Storm Conditions

Eureka, California — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several coastal flood warnings across California due to expected storm conditions affecting various regions on Friday and Saturday.

At 7:22 p.m. on Thursday, the NWS Eureka office released a warning valid from Friday 7 a.m. to noon, affecting Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, and Mendocino Coast areas. The warning highlights potential moderate to major flooding due to high tides and large surf.

According to the NWS, up to half a foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Predictions show tide levels could reach between 9.1 and 9.4 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) at Crescent City, 9.8 to 10.1 feet MLLW at the north spit gauge, and 8.3 to 8.6 feet MLLW at the Point Arena gauge.

“Several coastal roads may be closed. Low-lying property and critical infrastructure could be underwater,” said the NWS. “Residents should be prepared for flooding and take measures to protect their property.”

This warning is echoed by similar alerts issued by the NWS San Francisco, announcing significant coastal flooding for regions including North Bay Interior Valleys and the San Francisco Bay Shoreline. This warning takes effect Friday morning at 7 a.m. and lasts until Saturday at 2 p.m.

Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to take immediate action, seek higher ground, and follow any evacuation instructions. It’s crucial to lock homes and disconnect utilities if evacuation is necessary.

The NWS also cautions against entering flooded areas or driving through water of unknown depth. “Even six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet,” they warned.

As heavy rains continue, the potential for flooding increases, particularly in low-lying areas. Drivers are advised to refrain from crossing through flooded roads, as just 12 inches of rushing water can sweep away most vehicles.

Hydroplaning, a condition where a vehicle slides uncontrollably on wet roads, is another serious risk during heavy rain. If a vehicle loses traction due to deep water or high speeds, controlling the vehicle becomes difficult. NWS advises drivers to reduce speed and check tire tread before traveling in wet conditions.

Residents should remain vigilant as storm conditions develop across California, and heed all safety warnings issued by the NWS.