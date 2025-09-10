News
Coastal Flooding Expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands
Hatteras, North Carolina — Higher astronomical tides combined with strong northeast winds are expected to cause coastal flooding on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands this week. The National Weather Service issued a warning about the conditions, particularly during high tide periods.
Minor ocean overwash was observed in northern Buxton starting at 6:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, which happened approximately two and a half hours before the high tide. Despite the flooding risks, North Carolina Highway 12 remained open and passable as of 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Nonetheless, travelers are warned to exercise caution while driving due to the potential for saltwater damage to vehicles.
The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry is operating on a limited schedule because of the current weather conditions. Reports of minor to moderate overwash have also emerged from northern Ocracoke Island, and a Coastal Flood Advisory is in place for Hatteras Island until noon.
A high risk for rip currents is currently affecting the Outer Banks region, particularly from Cape Point in Buxton and extending to north of the Outer Banks. The Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that water levels may reach between one to two feet above normal during high tides expected at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday and around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Forecasts predict continued dangerous conditions, including a potential for severe longshore currents that could persist throughout the week. Local residents and visitors are advised to stay informed through the National Weather Service’s Facebook page and prepare for fluctuating weather as high winds are anticipated to shift by Wednesday.
Recent Posts
- Flights Resume Amid Chaos as Thousands Flee Kathmandu
- Cosby Show Actor Reflects on Legacy in New Documentary
- Gemini Trust Co. Prices IPO at $28 Amid High Demand
- Weather Forecast: Sunny Skies Turn Cloudy for Southern Ontario This Weekend
- Fox News Announces New Show for Former Trump Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany
- Blues Sign Top Prospects Justin Carbonneau and Nikita Susuev to Contracts
- Solana’s Growth Outpaces Bitcoin and Ethereum in 2025
- Charlie Kirk Assassination Sparks Global Reaction and Online Memes
- Aaron Glenn Declares Zero Tolerance for Mistakes in Jets’ Culture Shift
- Edward Enninful Launches New Magazine After Departing British Vogue
- Liam Hemsworth Engaged to Gabriella Brooks After Six Years of Romance
- Coastal Flood Advisory Issued for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut
- Rick Moranis Expected to Return as Dark Helmet in Spaceballs Sequel
- IonQ Partners with Element Six to Create Quantum-Grade Diamond Films
- CBS’s New Owner Takes Steps to Address Trump’s Criticism
- Court Allows Trump Administration to Block Medicaid Funds to Planned Parenthood
- Lufthansa CEO Discusses Progress and Future Plans Amid Challenges
- Tommy Fleetwood Reveals Family Struggles After Tour Championship Win
- Young Thug Apologizes in New Track Following Prison Call Leak
- CNN Faces Scrutiny Over Trump-Epstein Comments