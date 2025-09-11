News
Coastal Hazards Advisory Issued for Northampton and Accomack Counties
Northampton and Accomack, Virginia – The National Weather Service has issued advisories for hazardous coastal conditions through Tuesday. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for both counties, cautioning about strong longshore currents and a high risk of rip currents in the surf zone.
These dangerous conditions pose a serious threat to swimmers, regardless of experience. Forecasters advise that conditions can change rapidly, emphasizing the need for caution.
In Northampton County, a Coastal Flood Advisory will also be in effect on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials expect up to one foot of flooding in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
Shallow flooding may affect roads, parking lots, parks, and lawns near the waterfront, although property damage is anticipated to be minimal. However, both counties warn that rip currents and longshore currents lead to life-threatening swimming situations.
Rip currents can quickly pull swimmers away from the beach, while longshore currents can drag them along the coast. Authorities urge residents and visitors to exercise caution and avoid swimming.
Drivers are advised not to attempt to pass barricades or drive through potentially flooded areas. Those in flood-prone areas should take protective actions in advance. Beachgoers are highly encouraged to stay out of the water until conditions improve.
