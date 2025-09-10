Coastal Warnings for Millions as Rip Currents Threaten Beachgoers

ATLANTIC COAST, USA — Millions of Americans were warned of hazardous ocean conditions on Tuesday as dangerous rip currents and large waves posed risks for beachgoers along the Eastern Seaboard.

The National Weather Service (NWS) alerted residents from Florida to New York to exercise caution as temperatures rise again after a week of below-average conditions. These warmer temperatures could entice more visitors to the beach, but safety officials are urging vigilance.

NWS offices issued beach hazard advisories affecting many states, including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York. A warning from the NWS in New York highlighted, “Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone,” advising beachgoers to stay out of the surf.

Rip currents can swiftly pull swimmers away from shore. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), these currents can reach speeds of up to 8 feet per second, faster than even an Olympic swimmer. If caught in a rip current, swimmers should swim parallel to the shore to escape the pull.

Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the NWS in New York, explained that these rip currents are caused by a combination of swell energy and wind energy. “It’s a combination of factors that create these currents,” he said.

Adding to the risk, the NWS office in Wakefield, Virginia, reported breaking waves between 6 to 7 feet which could lead to dangerous surf conditions. Engle cautioned, “There will be an elevated risk for rip currents through mid-week.”

As the advisory continued, the NWS office in Wilmington, North Carolina, noted a “moderate to strong risk of rip currents” for east-facing beaches. The public was advised to seek help from lifeguards if caught in a current.

Although some states may see conditions improve by Tuesday evening, others could experience warnings into Wednesday afternoon. The NWS emphasized the importance of monitoring local forecasts and adhering to safety guidelines.