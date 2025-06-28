Coby Mayo Struggles Turn as Orioles Seek Winning Streak

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Coby Mayo is showing signs of improvement as the Baltimore Orioles seek to turn their season around.

On June 23, Mayo made a significant impact in the Orioles’ 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. He recorded his second MLB RBI by hitting a soft pitch from Max Fried into center field, scoring teammate Colton Cowser and tying the game at 3.

The Orioles have faced numerous struggles this season. They are dealing with injuries to key players, including catcher Adley Rutschman and infielder Jordan Westburg. Ten players are currently on the injured list, which has led to the team’s inconsistency at the plate, particularly among right-handed hitters.

Interim manager Tony Mansolino has expressed concern over the team’s offensive struggles against left-handed pitching. He noted that too many right-handed hitters, including Mayo, have been unable to make solid contact, resulting in a poor average of .211 against lefties.

Mayo himself has endured a challenging rookie season, with an average of .186 in his first 30 games. However, he has recently seen an uptick in performance, going 6-for-23 in his last seven games, raising his average to .261.

Despite these improvements, Mayo is still working on his ability to hit breaking balls, which he struggles with significantly. His chances to develop further could hinge on the offseason decisions regarding the team’s roster. If injuries continue to impact the lineup, Mayo may get more opportunities to show his potential.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Orioles are considering their options for improving the team while also allowing young players like Mayo time to develop. The upcoming game against the Texas Rangers could provide further chances for Mayo to establish himself as a reliable hitter.