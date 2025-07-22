Coca-Cola to Launch New Cane Sugar Soda Amid Trump Support

New York, NY — Coca-Cola announced Tuesday that it will release a new version of its soda made with cane sugar in the fall. This decision follows a social media post from President Donald Trump, who claimed he played a role in persuading the company to make the switch from high-fructose corn syrup.

The drink will be part of Coca-Cola’s ongoing innovation strategy, according to the company’s earnings report. This cane sugar option aims to enhance the brand’s product offerings, which already include variants like those sold in Mexico, where cane sugar is commonly used.

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey expressed optimism about the new drink, stating that he believes it will become a lasting choice for consumers. He pointed out that the company uses cane sugar in other beverages, such as lemonade and coffee. ‘We are definitely looking to use the whole toolkit of available sweetening options where there are consumer preferences,’ he said.

Trump previously claimed that Coca-Cola had agreed to implement cane sugar in their colas. However, the company’s flagship recipe will remain unchanged and will continue to use high-fructose corn syrup, with the new cane sugar option being an additional product.

The American market often uses high-fructose corn syrup due to its cost-effectiveness, something that Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has criticized. Kennedy has publicly denounced high-fructose corn syrup, referring to it as unhealthy and harmful. Despite the sweetener debate, health experts warn that excessive sugar intake, regardless of the source, can be detrimental to health.

Meanwhile, rival company PepsiCo is observing the sugar landscape but is not making significant changes at this moment. CEO Ramon Laguarta mentioned potential conversations with the government regarding the affordability of sugar in the U.S., noting that sugar prices are higher than in other parts of the world. ‘We need to have choices for the consumer,’ he emphasized.

Coca-Cola continues to navigate a competitive market environment as it introduces new products and adapts its strategies amidst public health concerns regarding sugar consumption.