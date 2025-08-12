Coco Gauff Advances at Cincinnati Open with Dominant Win

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES — Coco Gauff began her run at the Cincinnati Open with a powerful performance, defeating Wang Xinyu 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday. The match lasted just 70 minutes and was marked by Gauff’s composed gameplay, allowing her to lose only five games.

Gauff, seeded second in the tournament, showcased her resilience after struggling with double faults in previous matches. Just last week at the Montreal tournament, she recorded 42 double faults across three games. However, against Wang, Gauff managed to convert all five break points she faced and saved five of seven opportunities given to Wang.

The victory was particularly significant as Gauff overcame a previous upset loss to Wang during the Berlin tournament earlier this year. “I just had to play better in the big moments,” Gauff said post-match. She will next face No. 32 Dayana Yastremska, who edged past Viktoriya Tomova.

American players made a strong showing at the Cincinnati Open, with eight ranked in the PIF WTA Rankings Top 50. Gauff is the fifth American to reach the third round. Her compatriots, including Amada Anisimova, Madison Keys, and Jessica Pegula, also advanced in their matches on Saturday.

Gauff, who won the Cincinnati title two years ago, continues to build momentum as she strives for another tournament victory. “I always feel confident on hard courts,” she remarked. “The key was keeping my head in the game today.” With this latest win, Gauff improved her record in opening matches at WTA 1000 events to six out of eight this year.