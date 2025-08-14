Coco Gauff Advances to Quarter-Finals of Cincinnati Open

CINCINNATI, Ohio — World number two Coco Gauff beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday to secure her spot in the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Open.

The match took place at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, with Gauff entering the round following a bye against Dayana Yastremska due to injury. Bronzetti, ranked 61st, reached this stage after overcoming her previous opponents in three sets.

Gauff quickly took control, racing to a 3-0 lead in the first set before being broken in the fifth game. However, she rebounded to win the set in just 33 minutes. The second set proved to be more competitive, with Gauff initially leading 2-0 before Bronzetti broke back.

Despite Bronzetti’s attempts to raise her level of play, Gauff demonstrated her strength, managing to hold during a tense moment at 2-2. As the match progressed, Bronzetti struggled with double faults in critical moments, allowing Gauff to seal the victory with another break of serve.

“For the most part I played aggressive,” said Gauff, who has fond memories of her 2023 title win at this tournament. “The balls are super light and she wasn’t giving me much pace.”

Looking ahead, Gauff will face either seventh seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy or Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic in her next match. This victory marks her third quarter-final appearance at a WTA 1000 event this season.