Coco Gauff Begins 2026 Season Against Solana Sierra in United Cup

Perth, Australia – Team USA‘s Coco Gauff is set to kick off her 2026 tennis season against Argentina‘s Solana Sierra at the United Cup. Gauff, ranked No. 3 in the WTA rankings, faces Sierra, who recently celebrated her victory in her opening match.

Both players are 21 and reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in past tournaments, but their career trajectories differ significantly. Gauff boasts 48 wins from the previous season and has already claimed two Grand Slam titles, while Sierra secured 46 wins and is currently ranked No. 66.

In a pre-match interview, Gauff expressed her thoughts on facing a first-time opponent. ‘It’s always tricky playing someone you never played before,’ she commented. ‘Solana can serve well. She’s a feisty player, so I know I have to compete for each point.’

The match is part of a busy day in Perth, where Team USA is competing against Argentina, and France is taking on Switzerland. Gauff’s success last year, where she went undefeated in the competition, gives her confidence heading into this year.

‘Last year I remember being super nervous because I didn’t want to let anyone down,’ Gauff said. ‘But I was able to come out of that and do pretty well. I’m hoping to be able to do the same this year.’

Meanwhile, former Comeback Player of the Year Belinda Bencic will also compete against France’s Leolia Jeanjean, who is having a strong season with 47 victories. Bencic, who recently became a mother, is looking to build on her success from the last season.

In Sydney, other matches include Belgian Elise Mertens taking on China’s Zhu Lin, and Australian teenager Maya Joint facing Norway‘s Malene Helgo. The day promises to be full of exciting tennis as players aim for success in the United Cup.

‘Hopefully, it’s only a 24-hour thing and she can bounce back,’ said Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt, referencing Joint’s recent illness. The anticipation builds as Australia’s homegrown talent prepares for a challenging start.