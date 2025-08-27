Coco Gauff’s Bold Reset Ahead of U.S. Open

FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — Coco Gauff is taking a bold step as she prepares for the U.S. Open, adjusting her serving technique under the guidance of biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan. This decision comes on the heels of her inconsistent performance, marked by 320 double faults this season, the highest in the Women’s Tennis Association.

Gauff is shaking things up just days before the tournament begins. Her serve has been a significant issue, as it has cost her in crucial matches, contributing to her recent ranking drop from No. 2 to No. 3. In her last match in Cincinnati, she double-faulted 16 times, demonstrating the struggles she faces.

At a news conference, the 21-year-old explained her decision: “I know where I want to see my game in the future. I’m not going to waste time playing the way I don’t want to play.” Gauff, who won her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open two years ago, is aiming to reclaim that competitive edge.

MacMillan is known for his work rehabilitating serves, particularly with reigning U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka. After struggling with her own serve, Sabalenka saw marked improvement after working with MacMillan, which is likely why Gauff turned to him in this critical moment.

“It was a very sudden decision,” Gauff noted about her choice to enlist MacMillan just before the tournament. The pair has already started practicing together, even in rainy conditions at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The adjustments Gauff is making are substantial. They affect how she grips and swings the racket, changing how she makes contact with the ball. The dire need for change is clear, especially as she heads into competition against formidable opponents. She opens her U.S. Open campaign against Ajla Tomjlanović.

Although there are no guarantees that the changes will yield immediate results, Gauff is determined to develop a more reliable serve going forward. “I needed to make a change—there’s no point in wasting time doing the wrong things,” she stated.

Experts like MacMillan emphasize that serving effectively is about more than just mental fortitude; it’s about mastering technique. Gauff’s willingness to overhaul her serve shows a dedication to her long-term goals, placing her career’s potential above any short-term results.

Heading into the U.S. Open, anticipation builds around how Gauff’s adjustments will manifest on the court. Fans are watching closely as she aims not just for success in this tournament but a transformation that could define her career.