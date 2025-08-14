Coco Gauff Celebrates Cincinnati Open Upgrades After Second-Round Victory

Mason, Ohio – Coco Gauff expressed her affection for both the Cincinnati Open and its fans after winning her second-round match against China’s Xinyu Wang on Aug. 10, 2025. The event holds a special place in her heart, especially with several new renovations at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

In an interview with former professional player Prakash Amritraj, Gauff shared her feelings about the enthusiastic crowd. “For me, it’s been great. The fan excitement is always the same,” said the 21-year-old. “I’ve stayed after practice like 40 minutes signing autographs just because of how thoughtful the fans are here.”

Gauff highlighted some of the improvements made to the facilities, focusing on the newly renovated locker rooms. “To see this kind of investment in tennis, especially American tennis in the states, is really cool,” she noted. Additionally, she mentioned the new amenities, saying the unlimited food options have been a highlight for her. “The free acai bowls and smoothies have been the highlight of the week,” she added.

Next, Gauff is set to face Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska in the round of 32 at the Cincinnati Open. Gauff previously secured the women’s singles title at this prestigious event in 2023, adding another layer of excitement to her performance.