NEW YORK, NY — Coco Gauff took to the court in a thrilling first-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open on August 26, 2025. Gauff, ranked No. 3, started strong, winning the first set 6-4, much to the delight of the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The second set saw a notable turnaround as Tomljanovic clinched victory in a tight tiebreaker, making the match all the more exciting for spectators. Gauff’s mother, Candi Gauff, cheered from the sidelines while a familiar figure, actor Leon Robinson, also provided support.

Robinson, known for his roles in ‘Cool Runnings’ and ‘Above the Rim’, has a long-standing relationship with the Gauff family, often seen at various events with them. He was previously spotted celebrating with Gauff after her US Open win in 2023, and became a fixture during her birthday celebrations in March.

As an avid tennis fan and player, Robinson’s presence raised intrigue among fans, prompting questions about his influence on Gauff’s performance. The actress’s birthday month coinciding with Gauff’s has drawn them closer in the public’s eye.

Despite Gauff’s struggles with over 320 double faults during the 2025 season, she has demonstrated resilience, even seeking help from Gavin MacMillan to improve her serving game just days prior to the tournament.

According to former tennis player Rennae Stubbs, Tomljanovic, who defeated Serena Williams in a memorable match at the same venue in 2022, poses a significant challenge to Gauff. Stubbs remarked, ‘Ajla at her best can beat anyone.’ Gauff’s encounter with Tomljanovic promised to be a match filled with intense competition.

As the match progressed, the question loomed large: Is Leon Robinson the secret weapon behind Gauff’s mental strength on the court? As the crowd held its breath, the match continued to unfold, shaping the narrative of Gauff’s 2025 US Open journey.