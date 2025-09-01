Coco Gauff Faces Naomi Osaka in Thrilling US Open Showdown

NEW YORK — Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka, two former champions, will meet in a highly anticipated fourth-round match at the US Open on Monday, Sept. 1. Gauff, the No. 3 seed, secured her spot after defeating Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-1, while the No. 23 seed Osaka triumphed over Daria Kasatkina with a score of 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

This matchup marks their first encounter at the US Open since Osaka won their initial meeting in 2019 when Gauff was only 15 years old. Since then, Gauff has claimed three victories over Osaka, including her last two matches. This time, Gauff has the chance to reach the quarterfinals for the third time in four years, while Osaka aims to reestablish herself at a major tournament after becoming a mother.

Gauff has shown remarkable resilience throughout her matches, cutting down on her double faults and improving her serving game. “The support means a lot. I feel privileged to walk on this court,” Gauff stated to the crowd after her recent win.

Osaka, who has not advanced past the fourth round of a major since winning the Australian Open in 2021, expressed her excitement about facing Gauff again. “It’s special for me to be playing her again. I feel healthy and just want to see what happens,” she said, highlighting the nostalgic nature of their matchup.

As the match approaches, both players carry their unique strengths. Gauff has the crowd support on her side but faces pressure to perform. Conversely, Osaka has demonstrated improved movement and confidence after a successful comeback in previous tournaments.

Gauff will need to step up her game against Osaka’s strong returns and impressive groundstrokes. “I need to hang in there against her power and wait for errors,” said Gauff.

The clash between these two formidable athletes promises to be a thrilling contest that could shape their rivalry for years to come.