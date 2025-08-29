Sports
Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner Shine in U.S. Open Second Round
FLUSHING MEADOWS, New York — The second round of the 2025 U.S. Open showcased thrilling tennis as Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner stole the spotlight on August 28, 2025.
Gauff, the third seed, faced Donna Vekić in an intense match as part of the evening session. After a rollercoaster start, Gauff rallied back to ultimately secure her victory. Despite early struggles with her serve, including multiple double faults, she adapted under pressure to clinch the win. “I feel like it’s in the right direction,” Gauff commented about her serving technique after the match. “I think the more I get confident, the more I can go for it.”
Meanwhile, top-seeded Jannik Sinner cruised to a quick straight-set victory over Alexei Popyrin, dominating the court with a score of 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Sinner demonstrated impressive form, executing aggressive shots and precise serves that left Popyrin struggling to keep up.
Other notable moments included Venus Williams achieving her first women’s doubles victory at a Grand Slam since 2018. Partnering with Leylah Fernandez, Williams and Fernandez upset the sixth-seeded duo of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez.
The day’s excitement also featured Iga Świątek needing three sets to overcome Suzan Lamens, advancing in her quest for another Grand Slam title. With each match, the intensity of the tournament continues to rise as players vie for their moment in tennis history.
As night fell over the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, anticipation built for the upcoming matches, including Tommy Paul versus Nuno Borges, promising more electrifying tennis for fans.
