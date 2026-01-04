Coco Gauff Leads USA to Victory over Argentina at United Cup

PERTH, Australia — Coco Gauff made an immediate impact in the United Cup, leading the United States to a 2-1 win over Argentina on January 3, 2026. The match began with Argentina’s Sebastián Baez upsetting World No. 6 Taylor Fritz, giving the visitors a surprising 1-0 lead.

Gauff, ranked third in the world, responded swiftly. She dominated No. 66 Solana Sierra in singles, winning convincingly 6-1, 6-1 in just 57 minutes, tying the match at 1-1. This victory set the stage for a crucial mixed-doubles match.

Teaming up with Christian Harrison, Gauff then secured the decisive point, defeating the Argentine duo of Maria Lourdes Carle and Guido Andreozzi 6-4, 6-1. Gauff and Harrison controlled the match, showcasing strong baseline tactics and net play to finish in 63 minutes.

The United States now holds a 1-0 record in Group A and will face Spain next. Harrison expressed his excitement, saying, “It’s just fun to share a match like that with these guys, some people that I look up to.”

Argentina’s Baez earned his second career Top 10 victory by defeating Fritz 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, rallying after losing the first set. This win marked Baez’s first against Fritz after five previous losses. “I am so happy right now,” Baez said on court. “Thank you to the crowd. I felt very comfortable today.”

Baez’s victory set a competitive tone for the tie, and his performance alongside Sierra’s initial match victory positions Argentina to seek advancement from the group stage for the first time in three U.S. Cup appearances.

Coco Gauff also shared her thoughts after the match, reflecting on the pressure of the season opener. “It’s always tough starting the first match of the season, especially against an opponent like her,” Gauff remarked. “I’m really happy with how I managed all those emotions.”

Gauff’s next challenge will be against Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on January 5.