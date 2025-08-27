Sports
Coco Gauff’s Love Life: Support from Boyfriend Amid Tennis Triumphs
New York City, NY – Tennis star Coco Gauff, 21, has confirmed her two-year relationship with musician Jalen Sera, offering insights into how he supports her both on and off the court. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Gauff expressed how she turns to Sera after victories and defeats.
“Honestly after a good match, I just talk to my boyfriend, my friends, everyone cause I’m in a good mood,” Gauff said. “When I lose, I would say just my boyfriend ’cause he is the only one that can take me and my mood after a loss.” Gauff noted that Sera knows how to help her handle her feelings following tough matches. “He’s always telling me to trust the process,” she added.
Gauff, who recently celebrated a stunning win at the 2023 U.S. Open, shared how important family and friends are during her matches. “I have my team, and my parents,” she said about her core supporters. “Every now and then a friend will come to a match, but the core people that have been at every tournament are going to be here.”
The couple has been public about their relationship since June 2025, even sharing moments from their life together on social media. Gauff revealed that Sera was with her during her victory celebration in Atlanta after winning the French Open, sharing a mirror selfie of the two together.
Sera, an artist from Atlanta with ambitions in music and acting, has been a constant source of encouragement for Gauff. His presence at her events and thoughtful messages boost her spirits. “He’s a very nice guy. He’s in school now…He’s about to apply for music school,” Gauff said in a previous interview.
As she prepares for her upcoming matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Gauff looks forward to having Sera and her family cheering her on from the stands. “Your friends and family, especially brothers, will humble you,” she joked, affirming the grounding support she feels.
