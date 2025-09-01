Coco Gauff Opens Up About Love Life Ahead of US Open Match

NEW YORK, NY — Coco Gauff has shared a rare look into her personal life while preparing for her third-round matchup at the U.S. Open. The 21-year-old and world No. 3 has praised her boyfriend, Sera, for his patience, noting it as one of his best qualities.

Openly discussing her love language, Gauff, a two-time Grand Slam champion, said, “I think acts of service. I mean, it’s multiple things, but I think that one just makes me the happiest.” Sera, who is pursuing a career in acting, was taught by Gauff’s mother, Candi, in fourth grade.

Gauff, who tends to keep her relationship private, teased her boyfriend’s identity last year, saying that he’s not from Delray but from Atlanta. She mentioned that social media users have speculated about his identity, adding, “People on Twitter found him two or three days ago.”

On the court, Gauff faced Magdalena Fręch and won decisively, advancing to the fourth round with a score of 6-3, 6-1. Gauff dominated the match, committing only one double fault during the second set.

Reflecting on her performance, Gauff expressed relief and optimization about her serve adjustments. “It’s been an emotional week, but I think I needed these tough moments,” she remarked during a courtside interview.

Gauff, set to face Naomi Osaka or Daria Kasatkina in the next round, recalled their previous encounter in the 2019 U.S. Open, where she lost to Osaka as a wildcard. “I guess I put way too much pressure on myself thinking I maybe had a chance in that moment,” she said about the match.

With her recent successes, Gauff has become the youngest woman to achieve 20 singles victories at the U.S. Open since Caroline Wozniacki in 2011. This marks an exciting chapter in her career as she looks to build on her accomplishments.