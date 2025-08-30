Coco Gauff Overcomes Emotions to Defeat Donna Vekic at US Open

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 – Coco Gauff battled through her emotions to defeat Donna Vekic in the second round of the US Open on Thursday, winning the match in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-2. The victory was not easy for the 21-year-old American, who teared up during the match and after hearing the crowd’s support.

The first set proved challenging for Gauff, who struggled with her serve and faced pressure. She hit eight double faults throughout the match, seven of which occurred in the first set. At one point, she was seen crying into her towel during a changeover after being broken for the third time. Despite her struggles, she managed to win the first-set tiebreak.

In her post-match interview, Gauff expressed gratitude to her supporters, saying, “You guys really help me, a lot.” She referenced the presence of legendary gymnast Simone Biles, who inspired her throughout the match. Gauff stated, “If she can go on a six-inch beam with all the pressure of the world, then I can hit the ball on this court.”

Gauff has been working with biomechanics coach Gavin MacMillan to improve her service motion. She admitted the change has been challenging but believes it is the right step for her future. “It’s been tough doing it all over and kind of refactoring everything,” Gauff said.

Following her victory, Gauff got to meet Biles, who praised her dedication and talent. “Her grace and humility are amazing on and off the court,” Biles said. “To see her take ownership of her career is just incredible.” The match lasted for 99 minutes, with Gauff showing more composure in the second set.

Next, Gauff will face Poland’s Magdalena Fręch in the third round as she seeks to defend her title at the US Open.