Sports
Coco Gauff Parts Ways with Coach Days Before US Open
New York, NY — Tennis star Coco Gauff has reportedly parted ways with her coach, Matt Daly, just days before the start of the 2025 US Open. The decision comes as Gauff, a two-time Grand Slam singles champion and currently ranked No. 3 in the world, faces challenges in her recent performances.
While Gauff has not made a public announcement regarding the coaching change, Daly confirmed the split and stated, “Only have good things to say about Coco, enjoyed working with her.” Reports suggest that the decision to separate was made recently.
Gauff will continue to work with her longtime coach, Jean-Christophe Faurel, but has also brought onboard biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan. MacMillan is known for helping world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka improve her serve, a key area Gauff has struggled with in recent matches.
During her recent performance at the Canadian Open, Gauff recorded 42 double faults in three matches, leading to doubts about her serving capabilities. The pressure is on for Gauff to address these issues as she prepares for her title defense at the US Open, where she triumphed in the 2023 edition.
The singles tournament is set to begin on Sunday, August 27, with the draw taking place later today. Gauff will look to rebound from a disappointing quarterfinal loss at the Cincinnati Open, where she faced Jasmine Paolini, ranked ninth in the world. Gauff’s match included 16 double faults and 62 unforced errors, resulting in a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 defeat.
Recent Posts
- New Puzzle Game Excites Word Lovers Worldwide
- Kenya Faces Madagascar in CHAN 2024 Quarterfinal Showdown
- Shooting Reported at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula
- Gal Gadot Receives Threats After Co-Star’s Pro-Palestine Remarks
- Shawn Hatosy Takes on Doctor Role in The Pitt
- Fantasy Football Strategies: Insights Ahead of 2025 Draft Season
- Trial Begins for Florida Professor’s Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot
- Mississippi Aquarium Offers Free Admission for Children This Summer
- New Report Reveals Michael Boulos’ Business Deals with Trump Family
- Riz Ahmed Shines in Gripping Thriller ‘Relay’
- Jordan Davis Talks Career and New Album on Will Cain Show
- Yankees Fans Flock for George Costanza Bobblehead Night
- Bestselling Author Shares Healthy Recipes with Millions
- Malik Beasley No Longer Under Federal Gambling Investigation
- East Moline Schools Expand AI Use in Classrooms
- COVID-19 Cases Surge in Maryland as School Year Begins
- Tanzania and Burundi Launch $2.15 Billion Cross-Border Railway Project
- Coco Gauff Parts Ways with Coach Days Before US Open
- Hurricane Erin’s Massive Waves Hit East Coast, Evacuations Ordered
- Clear Skies Forecasted for Halton Hills with Highway Closures