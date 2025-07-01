Coco Gauff Set to Compete at Wimbledon 2025

London, United Kingdom — Coco Gauff will start her quest for her first Wimbledon title on Tuesday, July 1, facing Dayana Yastremska in the opening round. The 21-year-old American, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, aims to build on her impressive season, following her recent triumph at the French Open.

Gauff first made waves at Wimbledon in 2019 when she reached the fourth round at just 15 years old, defeating Venus Williams along the way. However, since that stunning debut, she has struggled to advance past the third round in her subsequent appearances at the tournament.

“Wimbledon holds special memories for me. It’s where I began my journey on the world stage, and I hope to create more memories this year,” Gauff said in a recent interview.

She will be the second seed at this year’s tournament, taking on Yastremska, who is currently ranked No. 42 and recently reached the final at a grass-court event in Nottingham. This match will take place at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET on Centre Court.

Coverage of Gauff’s matches will be available live on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel. Fans can also stream the matches via various platforms, including a service offering a free trial for new subscribers.

The Wimbledon tournament runs from June 30 to July 13, with the men’s and women’s finals scheduled for July 12 and 13, respectively. Gauff is eager to add a Wimbledon trophy to her collection and make history by winning both the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year, a feat last accomplished by American Serena Williams in 2015.