Sports
Coco Gauff Set to Compete at Wimbledon 2025
London, United Kingdom — Coco Gauff will start her quest for her first Wimbledon title on Tuesday, July 1, facing Dayana Yastremska in the opening round. The 21-year-old American, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, aims to build on her impressive season, following her recent triumph at the French Open.
Gauff first made waves at Wimbledon in 2019 when she reached the fourth round at just 15 years old, defeating Venus Williams along the way. However, since that stunning debut, she has struggled to advance past the third round in her subsequent appearances at the tournament.
“Wimbledon holds special memories for me. It’s where I began my journey on the world stage, and I hope to create more memories this year,” Gauff said in a recent interview.
She will be the second seed at this year’s tournament, taking on Yastremska, who is currently ranked No. 42 and recently reached the final at a grass-court event in Nottingham. This match will take place at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET on Centre Court.
Coverage of Gauff’s matches will be available live on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel. Fans can also stream the matches via various platforms, including a service offering a free trial for new subscribers.
The Wimbledon tournament runs from June 30 to July 13, with the men’s and women’s finals scheduled for July 12 and 13, respectively. Gauff is eager to add a Wimbledon trophy to her collection and make history by winning both the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year, a feat last accomplished by American Serena Williams in 2015.
Recent Posts
- Roberto Martínez Highlights Alberto Costa in Club World Cup Commentary
- Buffalo Sabres Trade Sam Lafferty to Chicago Blackhawks
- Kings Add Ceci, Dumoulin, and Forsberg in New Signings
- Florida Panthers Sign Veteran Defenseman Jeff Petry to One-Year Deal
- Radek Faksa Returns to Dallas Stars on Three-Year Deal
- Severe Thunderstorms Headed for D.C. Region This Tuesday
- Raptors Extend Jakob Poeltl’s Contract for Four More Years
- Cavaliers Eye Trades for Garland and Allen This Offseason
- Jonathan Drouin to Test Free Agency Market on July 1
- Cody Ceci Signs Four-Year Deal with Los Angeles Kings
- Coco Gauff Set to Compete at Wimbledon 2025
- Buffalo Sabres Re-sign Defenseman Ryan Johnson to Three-Year Deal
- Dennis Gilbert Signs with Flyers, Marks His Sixth NHL Team
- CBS Soaps to Revisit Episodes Amid Hiatus for Beyond The Gates
- Utah Mammoth Sign Nate Schmidt and Brandon Tanev in Free Agency
- Sofia Kenin Faces Taylor Townsend in Wimbledon 2025 Opener
- Daniel Suarez Faces Uncertain Future with Trackhouse Racing
- Realtor.com Faces Processing Errors for Users Nationwide
- Jordan Harris Not Receiving Qualifying Offer, Becomes Unrestricted Free Agent
- Toronto Raptors Sign Sandro Mamukelashvili to Boost Roster Depth