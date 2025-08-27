Coco Gauff Splits with Coach Before US Open Amid Serving Troubles

New York, NY — Coco Gauff, the 21-year-old tennis star, has parted ways with coach Matt Daly just days before her US Open campaign begins. This decision comes after a series of struggles with her serve, leading to a reported 320 double faults in 2025 alone.

Last week, it was confirmed that Gauff and Daly, who initially joined her coaching team in the fall of 2024, have ended their partnership. Though Daly was credited with helping Gauff win significant titles, including the China Open and WTA Finals, her serve has remained a pressing issue.

Throughout the current season, Gauff has averaged nearly 6.8 double faults per match and has not performed well compared to her peers. For context, Alycia Parks, her closest competitor in double faults, has 225. Gauff’s difficulties have raised concerns as she heads into the US Open, where she hopes to regain form.

“I know I probably won’t be double fault-free, but if I could get that down to 2% or 3%, it would make a big difference,” Gauff said, expressing her disappointment over the situation.

Despite her serving struggles, Gauff managed to reach multiple finals this season and secure her second Grand Slam title at the French Open. She has reportedly turned to Gavin MacMillan for assistance, a coach known for his work with prominent players like world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

As the third seed in the women’s draw at the US Open, Gauff is poised to tackle her challenges head-on as the tournament unfolds.