Sports
Coco Gauff Survives Thrilling Match to Reach U.S. Open Second Round
Flushing Meadows, New York – Coco Gauff, the third seed, advanced to the second round of the 2025 U.S. Open after a thrilling victory over Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović on Monday night. Gauff won the match in three sets, finishing with scores of 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The match showcased Gauff’s resilience as she fought off persistent challenges from Tomljanović. After taking the first set, Gauff lost momentum and the second set in a tiebreak, but regrouped to secure the final set and the match.
“It was a tough match. Ajla played really well and pushed me hard,” Gauff said after the match. “I had to dig deep and focus on my game plan to come back and win.” This victory marked Gauff’s effective start at this year’s U.S. Open, especially after an early exit at Wimbledon earlier this summer.
American Tommy Paul, seeded 14th, also had a successful night, defeating Denmark’s Elmer Møller in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. Alexander Zverev rounded out Monday’s action with a dominant win over Alejandro Tabilo, winning 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-4.
Earlier in the day, other past champions made their marks as well. Jannik Sinner, the top seed, and Iga Świątek, seeded second, both cruised through their opening matches with straight-set wins. Naomi Osaka, the 23rd seed, also won her match to join the list of advancing players.
Gauff will look to continue her path toward another title in Flushing, where she previously secured her first Grand Slam victory in 2023. As the tournament progresses, the focus will remain on her as well as the other contenders aiming for the prestigious U.S. Open title.
Recent Posts
- Ben Shelton Surprised by Trinity Rodman at US Open Press Conference
- McEnroe Calls Alcaraz Most Talented Player He’s Ever Seen
- Trump’s Fed Tension Prompts Market Declines Amid Economic Data Awaited
- Shelton and Tiafoe Gear Up for Third Round at U.S. Open
- US Open’s Chaotic Atmosphere Challenges Players Amidst Loud Crowds
- EA Announces Early Access Date for Skate Reboot on September 16
- Saudi Pro League Launches with New Investment and High Hopes
- Patriots Release Veteran Safety Jabrill Peppers Before 2025 Season
- Elche and Levante Prepare for Exciting Valencia Derby
- NBA 2K26 Introduces Major Enhancements Ahead of Release
- AC Milan Looks to Bounce Back Against Lecce on Friday Night
- Wisconsin Judge Mark McGinnis Announces Resignation Amid Investigation
- Core Inflation Hits 2.9% in July Amid Economic Concerns
- Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam, Strengthening Concerns Over Typhoon Season
- Emma Raducanu Faces Elena Rybakina in US Open Showdown
- Major Food Recalls Issued Across 23 States This August
- Al-Hilal Signs Sponsorship with Unilumin for LED Technology
- Jalen Hurts’ Rushing TDs: A Historic Journey Ahead
- Caitlyn Jenner Mourns Loss of Friend Sophia Hutchins in ATV Crash
- PBS Cuts Impact American History Documentary Series Production