Coco Gauff Survives Thrilling Match to Reach U.S. Open Second Round

Flushing Meadows, New York – Coco Gauff, the third seed, advanced to the second round of the 2025 U.S. Open after a thrilling victory over Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović on Monday night. Gauff won the match in three sets, finishing with scores of 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The match showcased Gauff’s resilience as she fought off persistent challenges from Tomljanović. After taking the first set, Gauff lost momentum and the second set in a tiebreak, but regrouped to secure the final set and the match.

“It was a tough match. Ajla played really well and pushed me hard,” Gauff said after the match. “I had to dig deep and focus on my game plan to come back and win.” This victory marked Gauff’s effective start at this year’s U.S. Open, especially after an early exit at Wimbledon earlier this summer.

American Tommy Paul, seeded 14th, also had a successful night, defeating Denmark’s Elmer Møller in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. Alexander Zverev rounded out Monday’s action with a dominant win over Alejandro Tabilo, winning 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-4.

Earlier in the day, other past champions made their marks as well. Jannik Sinner, the top seed, and Iga Świątek, seeded second, both cruised through their opening matches with straight-set wins. Naomi Osaka, the 23rd seed, also won her match to join the list of advancing players.

Gauff will look to continue her path toward another title in Flushing, where she previously secured her first Grand Slam victory in 2023. As the tournament progresses, the focus will remain on her as well as the other contenders aiming for the prestigious U.S. Open title.