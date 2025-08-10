Coco Gauff and Xinyu Wang Face Off in WTA Cincinnati Round of 64

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Coco Gauff is set to clash with Xinyu Wang in the round of 64 at the WTA Cincinnati Open on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET. Gauff, the second seed and defending champion, enters the match with a solid track record, while Wang aims for an upset.

Dimers data analyst Greg Butyn highlighted Gauff’s strong position in the match, stating that simulations predict her victory probability at 80%. “We ran 10,000 simulations, and Gauff appears to have the clear edge,” he said. In contrast, Wang’s probability of winning stands at 20%.

Gauff, recognized for her powerful game, has seen mixed results recently, struggling in tournaments in Berlin, London, and Montreal. However, she boasts an impressive history on hard courts and will look to regain her form in Cincinnati.

Wang, meanwhile, has been experiencing a successful season, including semifinal appearances in Singapore and Prague, as well as a runner-up finish in Berlin. Both players are currently tied in their head-to-head series, with one win each.

The odds reflect Gauff’s favored status, with moneyline bets showing her at -455 and Wang at +333. Betting analysts expect Gauff to capitalize on her experience and current form during their highly anticipated match.

Fans can look forward to an exciting showdown as Gauff works to assert her dominance while Wang looks for a significant upset in this early round of the prestigious tournament.