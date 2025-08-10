Sports
Cody Bellinger Joins Father Clay for Heartwarming First Pitch
NEW YORK, NY — This weekend was memorable for the Bellinger family as Yankees star Cody Bellinger honored his father, Clay, during a special event at Yankee Stadium. Clay, who played for the Yankees from 1999 to 2001, participated in the franchise’s Old-Timers Game on Saturday, joining his former teammates on the field.
On Sunday, Clay had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the game against the Houston Astros. In a touching moment, Cody served as his catcher behind home plate.
The pitch was a success, as Clay threw from the pitcher’s rubber and managed to land it in the strike zone. This moment between father and son added to the rich history of the Yankees, where family legacies are celebrated.
Cody and Clay Bellinger‘s special connection is reminiscent of other father-son duos in Yankees history, such as Yogi and Dale Berra, Ron and Ike Davis, and Mark Leiter and Mark Leiter Jr. The emotional moment showcased the bond between past and present Yankees.
Fans at the stadium shared the joy of this heartwarming instance, further solidifying the Bellinger family’s place in the organization’s lore.
