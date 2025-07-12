Sports
Cody Bellinger Praises PCA Ahead of Cubs-Yankees Matchup
New York, NY — Cody Bellinger, a former NL MVP, has heaped praise on fellow Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong before their teams face off in New York. Bellinger, who played with Crow-Armstrong for two seasons in Chicago, highlighted the young star’s exceptional defensive skills during a press conference at Yankee Stadium.
“Don’t hit the ball to center field. Odds are that’s an out,” Bellinger said. He added, “I know damn well not to hit it to him. If you can, you don’t hit it to PCA because he’s probably going to catch it.” Bellinger emphasized Crow-Armstrong’s arm strength, jumps, and coverage skills, leading him to call him “probably the best center fielder I’ve ever seen.”
Crow-Armstrong, known as PCA, has been having a breakout season. He recently achieved remarkable milestones, becoming the first player in MLB history to reach 25 home runs and 70 RBIs before the All-Star break. He has also stolen 27 bases, making him one of three players to achieve 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases by this point.
Before their game, Crow-Armstrong joked about whether he would sport his new look, which includes no sleeves under his jersey. “It will be a gametime decision,” he quipped, after making changes to adapt to the pleasant weather.
As both teams anticipate the series, excitement builds around the potential matchup between Bellinger and Crow-Armstrong. Their friendly competition is set to unfold starting Friday night in New York. Will Bellinger hit one deep enough? Can Crow-Armstrong rob him of a homer? Fans eagerly await this thrilling showdown.
