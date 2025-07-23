Cody Bellinger Shines Against Former Team in Yankees’ Loss

ATLANTA – New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger faced his former team, the Chicago Cubs, for the first time on Friday at Yankee Stadium. Bellinger’s impressive performance saw him hit three home runs, driving in six runs, despite the Yankees ultimately losing 7-3 to the Atlanta Braves in a subsequent game.

Bellinger, who was traded to the Yankees from the Cubs last December, made history by becoming the first player in Major League Baseball to hit three home runs in his first game against a former team. “I have a lot of good relationships over there,” Bellinger said, reflecting on his time with the Cubs. “I love all of those guys over there. It was good to see a majority of them today and share a few laughs. It was cool.”

However, greater challenges awaited the Yankees in Atlanta, where they struggled against a depleted starting rotation. Manager Aaron Boone opted for a bullpen game, starting Ian Hamilton, who quickly found himself in trouble, allowing three runs in the first inning. The Braves escalated their lead with a three-run homer from Ozzie Albies.

A significant baserunning mistake by Yankees player Jorbit Vivas also harmed the team’s chances when he was caught out at third base, missing an opportunity for Aaron Judge to tie the game. Boone expressed frustration, remarking, “Can’t happen. Just can’t happen.” Vivas took responsibility for the mistake, saying, “It’s my fault.”

Despite the struggles, Bellinger showed potential throughout the game, contributing with an RBI single in the seventh inning. However, the Yankees could not capitalize, with Judge striking out to end their hopes of a comeback. The Yankees now find themselves three games behind the AL East leading Toronto Blue Jays as they prepare for a three-game series starting Monday.