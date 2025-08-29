Cody and Brandi Rhodes Welcome New Baby Girl, Leilani Ella Runnels

LOS ANGELES, CA — Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced the birth of their second child, Leilani Ella Runnels, on social media Friday, surprising wrestling fans worldwide.

Brandi Rhodes shared a heartfelt message, writing, “Welcome to the world Leilani Ella Runnels. We are in love. Thank you God for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani = ❤️” alongside a picture of their newborn’s hand. This announcement came as a surprise to many, as Brandi’s pregnancy had not been publicly known.

Cody Rhodes, the current WWE Champion, recently returned to WWE after a successful stint in various wrestling promotions, including AEW, where he served as an Executive Vice President. He won the title back from John Cena in a street fight at SummerSlam on August 3.

While Cody has been out of the ring since being attacked by Drew McIntyre, fans anticipate his return, especially with the upcoming Wrestlepalooza event set for September 20 in Indianapolis.

The couple’s first daughter, Liberty, was born in June 2021. Cody and Brandi first met in WWE where she was a ring announcer, and they married in 2013, leaving WWE together in 2016.

During their time in AEW, they became pivotal figures in the company and even starred in a reality TV show called “Rhodes to the Top” on the Warner Bros. Discovery network.

Brandi has not made a formal return to wrestling since her AEW departure, aside from minor appearances. However, Cody’s recent international commitments, including a filming trip for an upcoming Street Fighter movie, have added to the excitement surrounding his career.

Fans send their congratulations to the Rhodes family on the arrival of Leilani Ella Runnels.