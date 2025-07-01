Cody Ceci Signs Four-Year Deal with Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles, California — Cody Ceci has officially left the Dallas Stars after agreeing to a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Kings, worth $4.5 million per year, the Kings announced on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old defenseman, who has played for six NHL teams, was a notable addition during his time with the Stars. He recorded nine assists in 31 regular-season games and contributed three assists in 18 playoff games. Ceci’s performance led him to play alongside Esa Lindell in a top-four role.

The Stars expressed their gratitude for Ceci on social media, saying, “Thank you, Cody 💚,” while the team moves forward with Miro Heiskanen and other defensemen like Thomas Harley and Lian Bichsel.

Due to tight salary cap constraints, it was unlikely that the Stars could re-sign Ceci, who had a $3.25 million cap hit on his previous deal. Ceci’s career has included stints with the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, and San Jose Sharks before landing with Dallas.

Now with the Kings, Ceci will join forces with new teammates as they look to enhance their defensive lineup after a disappointing playoff run. The Kings also recently signed Brian Dumoulin, indicating a strong focus on bolstering their defense as the NHL offseason progresses.